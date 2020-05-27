Sandra Gayle Manning, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Green Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Manning is survived by daughters, Kim (Robbie) McCrary and Tina (David) Parrish; sons, Terry (Pam) Manning and John Manning; 12 grandchildren; brother, Jim Hurley; sister, Tammy Hurley Reed and a host of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Manning; daughter, Lisa Selvage; brothers, Tom, Ronnie, Dean and Jerry Hurley; sister, Brenda Votaw and parents, Guy and Dolena Hurley.