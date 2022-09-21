Margaret Jo Spears Butler went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept. 11, 2022 in Mount Pleasant, Texas at the age of 83.
Jo was born April 13, 1939 to the marital union of Joe Troy “Trip” and Gussie Kate Spears in Scottsboro. Jo was their only child.
She was raised by her parents and had shared with family many times that her maternal grandparents, “Kaye Kaye” and “Big Daddy” Ziegler, were involved in her raising. Jo’s father worked primarily in construction and her mother was a schoolteacher, teaching special education for most of her teaching career.
Jo graduated from Woodville High School in 1957, where she met the love of her life, William Abe Butler. On Feb. 28, 1958, they were married. Their first child, William Troy, was born Nov. 19, 1959 and their second child, Stella Kaye, was born March 23, 1962.
Jo and William raised their children for 20 years in Stevenson. Jo worked as the secretary for the high school for several years. Following her secretarial career, she started working in banking at First Federal Savings and Loan, where she was quickly promoted to branch manager.
Throughout Jo and William’s time in Stevenson, they were highly active in the community.
Jo was a member of The Mother’s Club; in 1977 she was awarded Mother of the Year. She was actively involved in the Jaycee-eets, a civic organization that partnered with the Jaycees, which William was a member.
During he and William’s time in the Stevenson chapter, the organization helped to make major improvements to the Stevenson City Park. Throughout their years in Stevenson, they were active members in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In 1980, William and Jo moved to Mount Pleasant, Texas and lived there throughout their remaining years. After moving to Mount Pleasant, Jo started working for Security Savings and Loan in Mount Pleasant, where she was again promoted to branch manager.
Throughout her 42 years in Mount Pleasant, her and William were active members of the First Presbyterian Church. Jo was involved in the Presbyterian Women Circle #4 and held the office of treasurer, as well as other offices over the years.
She was also involved in the Senior Korweldeen and held numerous offices in the club. Upon retirement, Jo and William joined the Good Sam’s camping club and enjoyed many trips across the United States with their Good Sam’s friends.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Abe Butler, as well as both of her parents and grandparents.
Jo is survived by her son, William Troy “Bill” Butler and his wife, Jeri, of Mount Vernon, Texas; daughter, Stella Kaye Butler Ratzlaff and son-in-law, Randal Ratzlaff, both of Longview, Texas; granddaughter, Kaylee Butler Self and her husband, Aaron, of Campbell, Texas; grandson, William John-Christian Butler and his wife, Morgan, of Mount Vernon, Texas; granddaughter, Hannah Kate Ratzlaff, of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandson, William Brenner Ratzlaff, of Longview, Texas; three great granddaughters, Lawsyn Leigh Self, Karsyn Jo Self and Avery Jo Butler as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
Funeral services were held Sept. 16, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Jo was then laid to rest next to William at the Union Cemetery in Woodville.
Pallbearers were Christian Butler, Brenner Ratzlaff, Aaron Self, Pat Kennamer, Clay Kennamer, Byron Dooley and Robert Scott Dooley.
There will be a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Pleasant, Texas Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The family will be receiving friends at 10:30 a.m., and the service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Pleasant, Texas or the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Stevenson.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at CenterWell Home Health for the care they provided to Jo; and a deep heartfelt appreciation to Simone Davis, who was Jo’s personal caregiver over the past 18 months, and the love and friendship that developed between the two of them.