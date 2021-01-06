Ruby Tipton McNeese, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restraints, a private family funeral was held with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Rudder Funeral Home, in Scottsboro, was in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. McNeese was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Pauline Hicks Tipton; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Jane Caperton Tipton and her husbands, George Bailey and Ken McNeese.
Fondly known as “Aunt Sister,” she is survived by her nieces, Ellen Anne Tipton of Birmingham and Katye Tipton of Houston, Texas and her very special friends, Patti and Daniel Pierce, whose care and friendship will always be remembered.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to your local humane society or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
