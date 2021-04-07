James Buddy Linville, 97 (born April 1, 1924 in Iron City, Tennessee) passed away on April 3, 2021.
He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Advent Christian Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Jane Linville of Florence; sons, Bobby Rae (Susan) Linville of Little Rock, Arkansas and Roger Dale Linville of Florence and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Willard Louise Linville and parents, Dicky and Maxie Linville.
