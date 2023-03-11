Johnny “Dwain” Daniel Vaughn, age 75, of Gurley, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. 

He was born in South Pittsburg, Tennessee on July 4, 1947, to John Franklin Vaughn and Charlsie Mae Chance Vaughn. 

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Vaughn, please visit Tribute Store.