Johnny “Dwain” Daniel Vaughn, age 75, of Gurley, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in South Pittsburg, Tennessee on July 4, 1947, to John Franklin Vaughn and Charlsie Mae Chance Vaughn.
Mr. Vaughn was a member of Shipps Baptist church in Gurley.
Dwain was preceded in death by his sons, Troy Richard Vaughn and Daniel Wayne Vaughn; parents, Charlsie Mae and John Franklin Vaughn; step father, James Roy Franklin and sister, Debrah Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Margaret Vaugh; daughter, Laura (Ellis) Thompson; sons, Gary (Michelle) Vaughn and John Robert (Rhena) Vaughn; brothers, Kenneth (Christine), Junior, Charles (Angie), Donnie, and Roger; sisters, Marie Poe, Martha Gail Boozer, Linda (Larry)Ferguson, and Patsy Lones; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his beloved dog, Ann; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from the Hampton Cove Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Wesley Slaton officiating. Burial followed in the Green Valley Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of service. Serving as pallbearers were Dale Thompson, Jeffrey Vaughn, Dennis Helton, Christopher Franklin, Michael Sisk and Timothy Poe.
The family would like to thank Southern Care/New Beacon Hospice from Scottsboro for their loving care to the family during this time.
