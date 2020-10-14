Kenneth Wayne Barnes, 81 of Dutton, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
He leaves behind his wife, Joy Barnes; daughters, Tammy Stevens, Donna Garrison, Misty Bailer and Kristi Gorham; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, William “Jimmy” Barnes and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brody Rudloff; parents, Earl and Bessie Barnes; six brothers and four sisters.
Mr. Barnes was a retired Boilermaker and school bus driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working outdoors tending flowers and assisting friends and neighbors.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 with burial at Chaney’s Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.