Brenda Gail Long, 66 of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Brenda was a 1973 graduate of Bridgeport High School. Out of high school, she began working at TVA as a first responder. In the 80’s, she later went to Fashion School in Atlanta, Georgia. After, Brenda began working as a CAN at North Jackson Nursing Home.
Brenda is survived by her sister, Mary Vaughn (Dan) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.O. Long and Mary Elizabeth Sampley and sisters, Wanda Blackwell and Virginia Gilliam.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson.
Funeral services will follow, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Bridgeport.
