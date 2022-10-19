Jennifer Dawn Little, 40 of Scottsboro, passed away Oct. 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Lynn McCrary (Wade); sons, Hunter Gamble (Britney), Kobe Guess and Trevor Little; daughters, Kelsey Littlel and Bailey Naegele (Billy); grandchildren, LaykLynn Gamble, Jaxon Naegele, Jamison Naegele, Naomi Naegele and Alexander Shelton; brothers, Mason Ball, Dylan Ball, Josh McCrary and Jacob (Ariel) McCrary; sister, Tori Clines (Jacob); niece, Kylyn Clines and aunt, Donna Knight.
