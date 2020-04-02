Charles Chandler, 78 of Woodville, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born in Larkinsville on Oct. 13, 1941. After marrying, he relocated to Huntington Beach, California. He worked in the aerospace industry for more than 30 years before he retired from Northup-Grumman in 1996.
Mr. Chandler also served in the U.S. Army and the Tennessee National Guard.
A private graveside service will be held for his family.
Mr. Chandler is survived by his wife of 55 years, Violet Joyce Chandler; son, Michael Chandler; daughter, Sheila Chandler Hall (Eric); grandchildren, Andrew M. Chandler, Jon Hall and Erica Hall; brother, Kenneth Chandler (Vicky); sisters, Beatrice Brooks and Lucille Jones and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Chandler and Ethel Webb Chandler; brother, Amos Chandler and son, Casy Chandler.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.