Anna Grogan, 45 of Hollywood, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Hilyer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, beginning at 12 p.m. until time of service.

Ms. Grogan is survived by her son, Lance (Haley) Dollar; granddaughter, Addalee Dollar; parents, Leroy and Mary Grogan; sister, Jenifer (Chris) Count; niece, Shelby Whaley; great niece and nephew, Parker Beam and Remi Henderson and numerous friends.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
12:00PM-3:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
Mar 15
Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
