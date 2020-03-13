Anna Grogan, 45 of Hollywood, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Hilyer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, beginning at 12 p.m. until time of service.
Ms. Grogan is survived by her son, Lance (Haley) Dollar; granddaughter, Addalee Dollar; parents, Leroy and Mary Grogan; sister, Jenifer (Chris) Count; niece, Shelby Whaley; great niece and nephew, Parker Beam and Remi Henderson and numerous friends.