Ruby Willene Dodson, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born Nov. 16, 1934.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sanders Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, George Dodson; daughter, Glenda Sue Fischer (Terry); sons, Calvin Dodson (Vanessa), Phillip Dodson and Randy Dodson (Betty); two sisters, Vita Sanders and Pauleen Sanders; two brothers, William Potter and George Potter; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
