Ruby Willene Dodson, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born Nov. 16, 1934.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sanders Cemetery.

