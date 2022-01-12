Daisy McCrary, 95 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Highlands Health and Rehab.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Moore officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Pat McCrary Bice; adopted son, Robbie Sanders McCrary; grandchildren, Barbie Wilhelm, Sandy Bice Mason and Joseph Allan Mason and a whole lot of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCrary Jr.; daughter, Kathy McCrary; grandchildren, Delilah Bice and Rodney Bice; father, Calvin Cornelison; mother, Alma Delilah Potter; brothers, Dewey Cornelison and Alvin Cornelison; sisters, Elizabeth Fuller and Ada Bellomy and aunts, Lottie Mitchell, Stella Cornelison and Estelle Harden.
Daisy was a good person, mother and former teacher that will be missed so much. We love you, Daisy McCrary, RIP.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.