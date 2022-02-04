Richard Bass, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Richard attended Southwestern Bible Institute and then began his ministry with the Navajos in New Mexico. His life was filled with opportunities to share the love of Jesus with those he met.
After moving to Scottsboro, Richard helped establish a business with his son and continued to work in the community – never meeting a stranger and never missing an opportunity to let someone know how much Jesus loves them.
His life was filled with the love of family, the fellowship of his friends and the never-ending praise of his Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Richard’s smile, humor, love and compassion will be missed by all who knew him, especially his neighbors. His greatest desire would be that you join him in Heaven one day by accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior.
Richard is survived by his wife, Cindy Bass; sons, Sam Bass (Becky) and James Bass (Miki); grandchildren, Drew Bass (Brogdan), John Paul Bass and Lila Bass; stepchildren, Jeremy Protz (Casey) and Jessie Protz (Blake) and brother, Paul Bass.
No services at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.