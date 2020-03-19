Judy Gail Buchanan, 74 of Stevenson, passed away on March 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson. Burial followed at Byrd Cemetery in Owens Cross Roads.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:24 pm
