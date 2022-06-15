George S. McGee Jr., 97 of Bryant, peacefully went home to with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, June 11, 2022.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George S. McGee Sr. and Mary Elizabeth McGee and his beloved sister, Mildred Mann.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Knight McGee; his children, Stan McGee III, Jill (Tommy) Farmer and Carrie (John) McAfee; grandchildren, Josh, Anna, Emma, Drake (Chelsea), Zachary, Caraline (Jared) and Payton (Paige); great grandsons, Christian and Noah and soon to be Knox.
George was a World War II veteran that served for the United States Navy on the USS Randolph. He received numerous medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal. He was an Aviation 1st Class Radio Man and tail gunner who flew countless missions in the Pacific.
He was the owner of Davis Pipe, Alloy Fabricators, Pipe Alloy and McGee Limousin Farms.
He was a lifetime member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and choir director and RA leader. George was a Gideon and Ruritan member.
George loved and served his community in many ways. He loved gardening and was a member of the Bonsai Society and Optimist Club of Chattanooga.
If you ever met George McGee, you knew that his one desire was that you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. His life motto was “Loving is Doing.”
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. eastern, in the Bryant Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with Steve Townson officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bryant.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Visit www.mooreFHS.com to share expressions of sympathy and view his memorial tribute.