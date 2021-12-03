Walter Westmoreland, 91 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shandy Dill officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Walter is survived by his granddaughters, Sasha and Holly; niece, Imogene Vickers; nephews, Larry Westmoreland and Tom Westmoreland; cousins, Mary Fann, Oscar Guffey and Nancy Guffey and special friend, Lois Pearson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Westmoreland; sons, Larry Westmoreland and Danny Westmoreland; parents, Willis and Minnie Westmoreland; brothers, Leonard, Henry, Thurman, Lewis and Thomas Westmoreland and sisters, Gurtie Westmoreland and Pearl McCormick.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.