Beuna “Be” Baker, formerly of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the age of 72.
Mrs. Baker received a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in biology and chemistry at the University of North Alabama. Later, she did graduate work in biology at Georgia State University.
In addition, Mrs. Baker was a dedicated biology teacher at Newton County High School where she taught from 1981-1991.
She was a talented musician and played the organ for many years at Oxford Baptist Church. Mrs. Baker had a beautiful smile, a caring heart for everyone and loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Prince Edward and Lois Rogers.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Hoyt Baker; daughter, Heather Baker Roberts and son, Michael Baker.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, located at 305 Emory Street in Oxford, with Pastor Kevin Wilhite officiating. Interment will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, two hours prior to her service, from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.