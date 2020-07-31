Francis Elizabeth Davis, 68 of Section, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Wilga officiating. Burial will follow in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time service, at funeral home.
She is survived by her son, James Jabaley of Section; daughter, Portia Kinley (Jerry) of Cullman; brother, Bobby Ray Farmer of California; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Farmer; father, Verbon Farmer; sister, Wanda Pike and brothers, Jimmy Farmer and Danny Farmer.