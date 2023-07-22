Glenda Sue Prince, age 78, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She graduated from Paint Rock Valley High School in 1963.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Tankersley of Limestone, Tennessee, and Audra Scott (Charles) of Grant, Alabama; Luke Tankersley (Robin) of Madison, Alabama, nine grandchildren, Tyler Tankersley, Jacob Tankersley (Caroline), Hannah Smitherman (Aaron), Nathan Tankersley (Ashley), Jessica Catterson (Ryan) James Piskorz Jr. (Heather), Dillion Scott (Maggie), Craigan Scott (Caroline) and Danille Scott; 11 great grandchildren, Lea Grace Tankersley, Ellie Hope Tankersley, Jordan Smitherman, Zayden Smitherman, Clayton Smitherman, Riley Catterson, Liam Catterson, James “Tripp” Piskorz III, Lawson Briggs Scott, Lincoln Hayes Scott and Lela Jean Scott; niece, Ashley Prince.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Benjamin and Thelma Hill Prince; brothers Infant Boy Prince, Michael Horace Prince and great granddaughter, Emilee Michelle Tankersley.
The Graveside Service was held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dustin Henshaw officiating.