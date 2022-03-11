Barbara Mae Wallace Border was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Briceville, Tennessee and passed from this life at the age of 90 on Monday, March 7, 2022 at her home.
She was the daughter of Mirma Miller (M.M.) Wallace and Myrtle Mae Foust Wallace.
Mrs. Border was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Brent Border Sr.; both of her parternal and maternal grandparents, Doc Alexander Wallace and Martha Weaver Wallace and James and Laura Foust; her parents, M.M. and Myrtle Wallace; two sisters, Anna Lou Schuster and Dorothy Beck; five brothers, Ray Wallace, Joe Wallace, Jim Wallace, Reece Wallace and Bill Wallace and her grandson, Wally Lowery.
She is survived by her five children, Jane Border Gossett of Athens, Paul Brent Border Jr. (Kim) of Scottsboro, Daniel M. Border (Cindy) of Andersonville, Tennessee, Mary Border Grady (Stewart) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Amy Border Atkins (Rodney) of Arab; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Wallace Thomas of Knoxville, Tennessee and Jane Wallace Lowery of Andersonville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Border was the loving wife of Paul for 69 years until his death in September 2021. She was designed by God to be an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
She devoted her life to her five children as the best full-time-stay-at-home mom. She was a Christian and attended church her entire life and loved her church family.
She cared deeply for her family and went out of her way to do any and everything for them. Her selfless, compassionate manner was a blessing to all who knew her.
She was prissy, fun, sassy and full of life. Even after dementia took her mind, she never lost those qualities and continued to exude love. She was a very musically inclined and could play any song on the piano by ear.
She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, including singing in her high school choir as well as with her husband and children. She filled the home with continuous singing, dancing and laughter.
She was an amazing, loving Godly woman who led her family by her example of what a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother should be. She was always smiling and friendly to everyone she met, and her happiness spilled over to all she came in contact with.
She will be missed terribly by her family but what a blessing it is to know she is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom she spent her entire life preparing to meet as well as reunited with her devoted husband, the love of her life.
The wonderful legacy she leaves for her children and grandchildren will be shared for many generations to come. No words could describe the love we have for our sweet, sweet Momma.
A graveside service was held on Friday, March 11, 2022 for her and Paul, who was cremated, and his ashes buried with her, in Andersonville, Tennessee.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.