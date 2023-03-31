Joyce Money Kennamer (92) of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital.
She was born at the family home at the intersection of Kyle Street and Money Lane on Feb. 22, 1931, to Judge James Morgan Money and his wife, Martha E. Robinson Money. She was the youngest of the nine Money children.
She attended public schools in Scottsboro and was a graduate of the Jackson County High School. Choosing to ignore family precedent (all her siblings attended the University of Alabama), she enrolled in what is now the University of North Alabama where she met and married the love of her life, Alfred Julian Kennamer.
They married on Dec. 17, 1950 in Scottsboro shortly before he had to report for duty in the
Korean War. She would joke that they spent their honeymoon in Florence (Alabama) taking semester exams.
She began working as a teacher, serving a year in the Scottsboro system teaching first grade, then theremainder of her career working in the Jackson County School system teaching at Deans Chapel, Macedonia, Hollywood, Temperance Hill and then for many years at Skyline. She was awarded the Jackson County Teacher of the Year Award and twice was nominated as State Teacher of the Year. Her former students number in the thousands.
She was devoted to her family both close and extended. She was proud of her children, Stephen, Ernie and Julie, her grandchildren, Georgia, Molly, Jamie, Morgan, Skyler, Ben, Chris, and Billy, as well as her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins, of which there are too many to name.
She was involved in many activities and organizations during her life time. She was a founding member of the Scottsboro Woman's League and active member Scottsboro's First United Methodist Church where she served on the Church Council, as a Trustee, a member of the choir and as Record Secretary for the Churchs Charge Conference. She was very active in the United Methodist Women's Organization and the Churchs small group and food pantry ministry. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) serving as a regent and in other capacities, and the AAUW. She was and remained an unapologetic New Deal Democrat. (She often joked that she was more busy after she retired than she had been while working.) She was a longtime Member and Chairman of the Scottsboro
Library Board and a longtime member and Chairman of the Scottsboro/Jackson County Heritage Center. She is survived her children, Stephen Kennamer, Ernie (Gretchen) Kennamer and Julie (Jimmy) Burks; her grandchildren Georgia Kennamer Boles, Molly Kennamer, Jamie (Justin) Stisher, Morgan (Greg) Yund, Skyler Kennamer, Ben Burks, Chris Burks, and Bill (Leslie) Messer, and her great grandchildren, Zanna Boles, George Boles, Jocelyn Boles, Jude Yund, Dakota Joyce Yund, Ryder Burks, Harper Sister, and Alexis Burks and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Julian Kennamer, her parents, James Morgan Money and Martha C. Robinson Money; her siblings, Edith Money, Stella (Horace) Henshaw, James (Alethia) Money, Joe (Helen) Money, Mary Lou (Joe) Weaver, Clyde (Sybil) Money, Lloyd (Ilene) Money, and Evelyn Money Smith; her daughter in law Ann Dicus Kennamer and a great-grandson, Kinsey Burks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Scottsboro/Jackson County Heritage Center, The Scottsboro Public Library, The Scottsboro First United Methodist Church, or the Skyline School Kennamer Scholarship at Skyline High School.
Visitation will be held at Rudder Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 6-8 p.m. and at Scottsboro First Methodist Church on Sunday, April 2 from 1:30-3 p.m. The funeral is at Scottsboro First United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. Internment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.