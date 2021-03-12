It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of the matriarch of our loving family, Betty Sparks Campbell, 90, on March 10, 2021.
An only child, she was born on May 16, 1930 to the Rev. Farrel and Bertie Carver Sparks, in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Betty was really smart and skipped the second grade. As a child, she suffered from Rheumatic Fever and was on medication for much of her young adult life. It is amazing that she lived to be 90.
In June 1947, before her senior year of high school, Betty married Mainard Glen Campbell, who was fresh home from the Navy and World War II. She finished high school while pregnant with her daughter, who was born in September.
Eleven months later, she gave birth to her first son, then two years later, she gave birth to her second son. Many young women would have been overwhelmed by the responsibilities of young children and a husband attending college on the GI Bill, but Betty had grit. Some said she raised three children and a husband.
She was industrious, determined, thrifty, wise, organized, consistent, kind and disciplined. With Betty, it was always family first. She was the backbone of her family which she supported absolutely.
She provided birthday celebrations year-round where she made everyone feel special. Holidays were family-oriented with lavish decorations and delicious food. Betty was a woman of faith and took her children to church. A vivid childhood memory for her children was of a Saturday night row of freshly polished little shoes, ready for Sunday. Betty was always proud of her children, but it was her philosophy to let other people brag about them.
She and Glen always planned with the good of their children foremost in their minds. It was their goal for them to each have the benefits of a college education, and they saved accordingly. Betty believed in education for herself, too.
After her kids were in elementary school, she attended business school where she excelled. She worked in the business offices of Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, and then at Shoals Hospital in Sheffield, where she operated early computers. Glen’s job with TVA had involved a move to Alabama.
Betty was a caretaker, blessed with a natural healing touch. She had always wanted to become a nurse. After her kids left home, she trained to become an LPN and worked in home health in Scottsboro for many years.
She continued working toward a B.S. in nursing and lacked one course when her mother became ill and required her attention full time. That preceded online learning. Betty will be remembered as a conscientious and caring soul to all who knew her, especially her family and former patients.
Her therapy for herself was to always stay busy. After she retired, Betty became a master gardener. She loved her plants and the birds that frequented her feeders and the sanctuary her park-like yard provided. She served multiple terms as the local president of the Alabama Retired State Employees Association. Betty was active in Calvary Baptist Church for many years.
Betty and Glen had almost 48 years of marriage when he died suddenly on Easter Sunday in 1995.
They are survived by their three children, Sandie MacKnight (Paul) of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Billy Campbell (Annette) of South Sauty and Thomas Campbell (Linda) of Sheffield.
Their grandchildren from Sandie are Beau Christison (Johnaca Kelley) and great grandchildren, Vicki Mirrol Christison of Trussville, Paul Ware Campbell MacKnight of New York City and Clairborn Campbell “CiCi” MacKnight (fiancé Lee Karanicolas) of Forest Hills, New York.
Their grandchildren and greats from Billy are Eric Brant Campbell (Gena) and great grandchild, Ellie Caroline Campbell from Guntersville and great grandchild, Parker Derrick Smith (McKinnon) and great grandkids, Campbell Derrick Smith and Caldwell Harold Smith, also of Guntersville, Christopher Shane Campbell (Mary Wilson) of Albertville and Jonathan Maynard Campbell (Shana) and great grandchildren, Hudson Brant Campbell and Landry Boone Campbell, of Scottsboro.
Their grandchild from Tommy is Jason Sean Campbell (Jenny Lee) of New York City.
Betty is also survived by her brother-in-law, J.C. Campbell (Jeanette) of Roan Mountain, North Carolina.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents; her husbands, Mainard Glen Campbell, Archie Roussseau and Cardell Odom; her beloved great granddaughter, Brantlie Claire Campbell and three sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Arnold, Elsie Lovelace and Wilma Sapp Lee.
Betty had been a resident of Southern Estates Assisted Living for the past three years. A special thanks to the late Robert Dawson, his son and successor, Bishop Dawson, Paulette Keller and the dedicated staff at Southern Estates Assisted Living for their watchful care of our mother and grandmother. The family give a huge thanks to her son, Billy and his loving wife, Annette, for shouldering so much of the responsibility for Betty and for her estate.
Services for Betty will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Valley Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. when the service begins. A private burial for family will follow.
COVID protocols of masking and social distancing will be required at the visitation and the service.