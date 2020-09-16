Cecil “Big Dad” Guinn, 80 of Hollywood, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Whitehead Guinn; daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Kenneth Freeman of Hollywood; son, Patrick Guinn of Hollywood; daughter-in-law, Mary Tubbs Guinn of Scottsboro; grandson, Caleb Guinn of Scottsboro; granddaughter, Elizabeth Guinn of Scottsboro; brother, AZ Guinn of Hollywood; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruby and Patsy Guinn of Hollywood, Linda and Ted Weaver of Hollywood and Leon Allen of Stevenson and nieces, nephews, Lakeview Baptist Church family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Pat and Sara Jane Guinn and sisters, Juanita Allen, Patricia Guinn and Winfred Guinn.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lakeview Kids Ministry c/o Tony Duncan, 729 County Road 181, Stevenson, AL 35772 or Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund c/o Kenneth Freeman, 71 County Road 336, Hollywood, AL 35752.
