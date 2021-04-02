Betty Jane Hicklin, of Scottsboro, called on Jesus after sunrise on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, as He opened His Arms and took her to Heaven. She was 76.
Jane was born on Sept. 23, 1944 in Ahoskie, North Carolina. She was a mother, grandmother and cherished friend. She was the former owner of Jackson Printing of Scottsboro and Hicklin Printing of Huntsville.
Jane was born to Carroll and Irene Overton. She was one of 10 siblings: brothers, McCoy Overton, Sam Overton, Davy Overton and Allen Overton and sisters, Nancy Fuller, Margaret Castellow, Mary Shackley, Paige Nicks and Wanda Overton.
She was the beloved mother to two sons, Steven Lynn Vaughn and Allen Monroe Vaughn; four grandchildren, Blake Vaughn, Evan Vaughn, Matt Nicks and Stacey Connelly and several great grandchildren.
When Jane was tending to others, she was tending to her flowers and feeding her birds. She was nicknamed “Plain Jane,” but she had more whit and flair than most. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Berryhill and public graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery the same day. David Downs will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice, the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.