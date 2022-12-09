On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Jessie Wayne Williams finished his race on earth. He was 87.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 12:28 am
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Jessie Wayne Williams finished his race on earth. He was 87.
Wayne was born in Hollytree to Horace T. and Vicie Mae Williams March 11, 1935.
At the age of 30, Wayne began service of the Lord, dedicating 57 years of his life to the Lord. For the last 26 years, he has served as pastor of Williams Cove Holiness Church.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy Williams; daughter, Sheila Rouse (Donald); son, Danny Williams (Rhonda); grandchildren, Dustin Williams, Beth Ostrowski (Lenny), Laura Neal (Ryan) and Patrick Rouse (Megan); great grandchildren, Avery, Theadora, Henryk, Landon, Scarlett, Lex and Levi; sisters, Betty Ruth McAllister and Annette Birdsong; several nieces and nephews; a loving church family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Teresa Gail Williams; parents, Horace T. and Vicie Mae Williams; brother, Erskine Williams; sister, Elizabeth Turner; brothers-in-law, Rev. Winston McAllister, Rev. Sonny Turner and George Birdsong and sister-in-law, Catherine Williams.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Shirley Byrum, Wayne Walls, Edward Atchley and Donald Rouse officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery with David Kittrell and Dustin Paradise officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 5-8 p.m., and Sunday from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
In the words of Bro. Wayne as he dismissed church service, “when it’s over, it’s over and it’s over.”
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
