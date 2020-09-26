Lillie Mae Prewett, 99 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

She was a member of Faith Covenant Church of God. She worked at Gay Thread for many years.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brett Hogland officiating.

Ms. Prewett is survived by her sister, Flora Berry and nieces and nephews, Robert Lewis Long, Mary Ann Long, Ph.D., Brenda Perry, Patricia Selvage, Jerry Berry and JoAnn Berry Precise.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Sarah Elizabeth (Wigley) Prewett; sisters, Mary Lou Long, Josie Venable and Lois Neal; brother, Leonard Prewett; niece, Barbara Lee Heard and nephew, J.W. Heard.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

