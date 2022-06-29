Ina White, 95 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 27, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Michael Gunter officiating. Burial followed at Burgess Cemetery.
Ina is survived by her children, Jerry (Kathy) White, Kenneth (Martha) White, Patsy (Johnny) White and Billie (Judy) White; grandchildren, Angie, Dawn, John, Jennifer and Ben White; numerous great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Faye Chaney Wann and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.F. White; daughter, Debbie (Robert) Mode; son, Mike White and parents, William and Bertie Chaney.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.