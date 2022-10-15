Wanda Lindsey Green, 57 of Woodville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Mrs. Green was born June 19, 1965 in Marshall County and was the daughter of Wendell Lindsey and Betty Crowe.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Union Cemetery with Phillip Gilliland officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bobby Green; sons, Zachery McGaha (Hannah) and Robert (Bubba) Green (Ashley); daughter, Missy Wheeler (Lee); grandchildren, Harper Stanley, Summer Wheeler, Kaison Quinn, Piper Stanley, Kaleb Quinn, Brier Stanley, Julianne Green, Coy Green and Walker McGaha; mother, Betty Crowe; sisters, Vicki Gidley and Patty Goldsby (Stuart) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andy Lindsey; daughter, Tiffany Lindsey and father, Wendell Lindsey.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
