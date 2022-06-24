James “Herb” Loyd Prince, 70 of Paint Rock, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
James loved his Lord and Savior and was passionate about sports, especially Alabama football. He also strongly supported youth sports and athletics.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Schuelke and Lynn Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Paint Rock Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service.
James is survived by his wife of 46 years, JoAnn Gipson Prince; sister, Patricia Davis (Joe); brother, Anthony Prince; aunts, Frances Hastings and Lucille Hill; several nieces and a nephew; several great nieces and one great nephew and longtime friend, Phillip Snell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Prince and Virginia Edwards Prince and brother, Ronald Dale Prince.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to support your local youth athletic department, in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.