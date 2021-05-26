Rachael Lou Scheurich, 52 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Her heart was unmatched. The world did not deserve her. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She would go to the ends of the earth for her loved ones.
The family has chosen cremation, and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rachael is survived by her husband, Cory Lee Scheurich; daughter, Cortney Brooke Justice (Daniel Travis); son, Cody Ryan Scheurich (Tara Nicole Maynard); granddogs, Sampson Charles Justice and Zeus Scheurich; mother, Pelinnia Dirrim (Allen); father, Michael Triplett and sister, Bridget Fulk.
She was preceded in death by her bonus mom, Cindy Triplett and fur baby, Sophie Isabella Scheurich.
