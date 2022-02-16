Martha Sirmans, 86, passed away at her home in Tiger, Georgia in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1935 in Larkinsville, Alabama to Benjamin and Ruby Harper and lived her early years in Alabama before moving with her parents to Marietta, Georgia in 1953.
Martha graduated from Marietta High School in 1953. While in high school, she was an outstanding players on the MHS basketball team.
In October 1953, she married Allen R. Gann. They had two children together. The family moved to Brunswick, Georgia in 1964 and later to Saint Simons Island.
Martha became very active in community affairs while working as secretary of the First Baptist Church on Saint Simons Island and raising her two sons.
She was active in garden clubs and in PTA for many years and also served on the Glynn County Board of Education. She was recognized as the Young Woman of the Year in Glynn County in 1972.
Martha later became an entrepreneur and opened two flower shops in Brunswick and Saint Simons Island. In 1976, she married Robert Sirmans and lived in Brunswick until 2000 when she moved to Tiger, Georgia after Robert’s death.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ruby Harper; her second husband, Robert Sirmans and a grandson, Bobbie Gann.
She is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Allen Gann of Murphy, North Carolina and James David Gann (Debra) of Monticello, Florida; her grandchildren, Benji Gann (Candace) of Monticello, Florida, Scott Gann (Neila) of Tallahassee, Florida and Jamie Gann of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; a great grandchild, Willow Grace Gann and many cousins, nieces, nephews and step children.
Final arrangements for Martha Harper Sirmans are in charge of Habersham Crematory in Cornelia, Georgia. Public ceremonies will be announced at a later date.