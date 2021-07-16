David Prince, 84 of Meridianville (formerly of Scottsboro) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
In life, he served as an auditor for the Department of the Army for 39 years. He was a deacon of his church, a member of Lion’s Club and was a Boy Scout Master and Eagle Scout. He had many interests including gardening, hunting, fishing, photography, baseball, basketball and westerns.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Don Cooper officiating. A private family burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Prince is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson Prince; daughters, Cynthia Pack and Laurie (Robert) Mills and grandchildren, Carlton (Jordan) Pack and Aidan Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Beulah Prince and son-in-law, Carl Pack.
He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in care of 13:13 Project, a service project started by his granddaughter, 801 Clinton Ave. E., Huntsville, AL 35801.
Memorials can also be made to Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.