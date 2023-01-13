Judy Allen Sampson, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Sampson was a lifelong resident of North Alabama growing up in Stevenson and living her adult life in Scottsboro. She was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church, and later, Trinity Baptist Church.
Judy was a woman of faith who placed her trust in Jesus, and her greatest love in life was her family. She was a loving mother who loved her nieces and nephews like her own, and that same love extended to her son’s closest friends.
Over her life, she was employed by Central Bank, Colonial Bank, the Scottsboro City Schools, and Babcock & Wilcox at the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant.
She was a partner in Sampson Electric and the owner of Judy’s Alterations. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed making clothes and providing clothing alterations for family and friends.
Judy is survived by her son, John Sampson (Shannon), and step-daughter Nancye Delbridge (Robbie); grandchildren, Lauren Clay Sampson, John Tyler Sampson, Sarah Hope Sampson, Krystle O’Neil (Corey), Corey Hinshaw, Joseph Pierce (Tabitha), and Chase Delbridge (Jennifer); brother Leon Allen and sister Carol Kirk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Sampson; parents, Clyde and Ruby Allen and brothers, Billy Allen and Stanley Allen.
Judy was a generous person who had a heart for people in need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or the Refuge Clinic (www.refugeclinic.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
