Gordon Henry Davis, 98 of Brownsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Mr. Davis retired from Kaiser Aluminum and was a member of Jackson Way Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Mildred Davis; daughter, Melody Davis; granddaughter, Lindsey Warfield; grandson, Bryan Warfield (Felicia) and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Trenton Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating.
