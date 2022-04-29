Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 10:35 pm
Christina D. Laney, 47 of Pisgah, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her residence.
No formal services will be held.
