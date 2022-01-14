Janet Rose Kennamer Thomas, known by her adoring grandkids and great grandkids as “Butter,” passed away on Jan. 9, 2022.
Janet was born on Oct. 13, 1935 in Woodville to Julia Wilbourn Kennamer and Alfred Aubrey Kennamer. Janet married James Bruce Thomas on Aug. 14, 1953 and was a loving wife to Bruce for 62 years.
Janet was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and took delight in spoiling her grandkids and great grandkids. She was appreciated by friends and family for her kindness, her easy laughter, her skill as a cook and baker and her gift for growing beautiful flowers.
She was a lifelong member of the Union Primitive Baptist Church of Woodville. At the time of her passing, Janet lived in the Wedgewood Community at Wesley Woods in Newnan, Georgia, where she developed cherished friendships with staff and residents.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bruce and brothers, Alfred Kennamer and Donald Kennamer.
She is survived by daughters, Teresa Thomas (John) Huelskoetter of Madison, Virginia, Becky Thomas (Gayle) Chestnut of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Anita Thomas (Peter Ludlow) of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren, Sarah Huelskoetter, Thomas Huelskoetter, Emma Huelskoetter, Andrew Huelskoetter and Sally Carter (Joshua) Thomas and great grandsons, Jackson Thomas and Cooper Thomas.
Donations in her memory may be made to CurePSP (1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, 443-578-5670 or www.psp.org), the Union Primitive Baptist Church (1140 County Road 30, Woodville, AL 35776) or the Woodville Union Cemetery (P.O. Box 26, Woodville, AL 35776).
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com, McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory , 770-253-4580.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.