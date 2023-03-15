The children of Paul Carl Kirtland, age 59, are sad to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Feb. 22, 2023.

Paul was born Aug. 13, 1963 to parents Charles “Freaky Fred” Kirtland and Tsuruko “Susie” Kanashiro – Kirtland in Hammond, Louisiana. He graduated Scottsboro High School in 1981. He enlisted into the U.S. Army after high school. 

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Kirtland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.