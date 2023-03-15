The children of Paul Carl Kirtland, age 59, are sad to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Feb. 22, 2023.
Paul was born Aug. 13, 1963 to parents Charles “Freaky Fred” Kirtland and Tsuruko “Susie” Kanashiro – Kirtland in Hammond, Louisiana. He graduated Scottsboro High School in 1981. He enlisted into the U.S. Army after high school.
Mr. Kirtland was an Army Veteran who loved his country. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a Man of God who loved the Lord.
Mr. Kirtland is survived by his children, Brooke (Earl) Tisdale of Wedgefield, SC, Heather (Tim) Jeffrey of Scottsboro, AL, Michael (Shannon) Kirtland of Crossville, AL, Paul II (Jacqueline) Kirtland of Scottsboro, AL, Charles Kirtland of Scottsboro, AL, Suzanne Kirtland of Scottsboro, AL, Brother, Phillip Kirtland of Rainsville, AL, Sisters, Suzanne Day of Scottsboro, AL, Kay Kirtland of Murphresboro, TN, Step-Daughter Amanda (Dennis) Reed. His grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, Julia, Cane, Austen, Brianna, Morgan, Sherry, Elizabeth, Cameron, Sophia, Killian, Gabriel, Greyson, Mia, Sylas, Nathan, Carley, Kaliyah, Fallon, Gavin, Emily, and great grandsons Kayden and Kason. Many special nieces and nephews, and special friend Carol Martin.
He is reunited with his mother, Tsuruko “Susie” and father Charles Kirtland, brothers, Charles, Steve and Kirt Kirtland and beloved wife Sherry Kirtland.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life after the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Please join us to celebrate Paul Kirtland’s life.
