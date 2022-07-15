John Hubbard, 59 of Pisgah, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Randall Hastings officiating. Burial followed in Davistown Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN HUBBARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.