Mary Helen Olinger, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She was a member of Boxes Cove Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pace Cemetery in Boxes Cove with Rev. Chris Bell officiating.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Robbie Kevin (Patty) Olinger and Kelly Dwight Olinger; grandchildren, Sonya Rogers, Courtney Ashburn, Cody Olinger, Kailin Robbins, Ashley Olinger and Melissa Olinger; great grandchildren, Breana Rogers, Kaylee Rogers and Avery Hale; son-in-law, Mike Ashburn; daughter-in-law, Brenda Jordan and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William JV Olinger; daughter, Sharon Diane Ashburn; son, William Jerl Olinger and parents, Joe and Kathline Lusk.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.