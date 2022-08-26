Milford Lewis Pendergrass, 78 of Henagar, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Billy Whitaker and Terry McKey officiating. Burial followed at New Canaan Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Milford Lewis Pendergrass, 78 of Henagar, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Billy Whitaker and Terry McKey officiating. Burial followed at New Canaan Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!