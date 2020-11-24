Berlin Baugh, 90 of Garth, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Berlin worked for O’Neal Manufacturing until its closure. He then went to work at Davis Cabinet Works in Huntsville until his retirement.
He enjoyed building beautiful cabinets and furniture, working in his garden and singing and playing the guitar. Most of all, he loved sharing these talents with his family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Eddy Childress officiating. Burial followed at Flanagan Cemetery in Paint Rock Valley, located on County Road 503.
Berlin is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Jerry) Wade and Patricia (Gary) Edwards; son, Scotty (Charlene) Baugh; 11 grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marcine and daughters, Marie and Carol Baugh.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.