Billy Hodges Beard, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Dr. Matt Helms officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
