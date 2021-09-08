Linda Sue Dudley, 72 of Fackler, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. Her nephews, Brad Dudley and Greg Dudley, will speak.
Ms. Dudley is survived by her sister, Annie Dudley; nephews, Greg Dudley (Chelsea) and Brad Dudley (Farrah) and great nieces, Daylee Dudley and Darbi Dudley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Baxter Dudley Sr. and Leola Pearl Womack Dudley; brothers, Charles Patrick Dudley, Albert Baxter Dudley Jr. and Mac Dudley; sister-in-law, Ann Dudley and sister, Bettye Dudley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.