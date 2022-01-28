Randolph “Randy” Macphearson Gothart, 89, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Shandy Dill officiating. Interment was at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Mr. Gothart is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Gothart; sons, Randy Gothart (Charlotte), Ronnie Gothart (Pam) and Robbie Gothart (Jill); daughter, Christian Malley; grandchildren, Christopher Gothart (Stephanie), Vanessa Marcum (Daniel), Christa Duncan (Jonathan), Cody Gothart (Kirsten), Sydney Gothart, Holly Gothart, Jeremy Hardin (Allison) and Sidney Malley and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Louise Iouale.
