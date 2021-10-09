Katie Johnson Story was born on Jan. 9, 1946 in Macedonia and called home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
A beautiful, fun-loving and thoughtful person, she touched many people’s lives in a positive way and did not let her multiple battles with cancer affect her loving and caring attitude.
After retiring from a long career at Marshall Space Flight Center, she loved spending time with family and friends, camping with her grandchildren at Mountain Lakes, laughing with the Red Hat ladies, daily devotions, reading and sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee enjoying the morning dew and the beautiful golden fields as the sun came over the horizon.
She was a faithful believer in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a lifelong member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, and of course, a true Alabama Crimson Tide fan, waking up near the end of her life and asking, “Did we win?”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Esta Mae Johnson and her loving husband, Glenn Story.
She is survived by her daughter, Tania Noles Skillin (Gene); her son, Jonathan Noles; her grandchildren, Graham and Grant Skillin; her sisters, Virginia Allen (Rabon), Jimmy Chandler (Ron) and Kathy Ancell (Dave); her brother, Arnold Johnson (Barbara) and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Per her request, the family held a private graveside service at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Macedonia on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, she would be honored with donations in her name to Corinth Missionary Baptist Church so others may be helped in their time of need.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.