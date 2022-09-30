John David Harrison, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at his home. Mr. Harrison was retired from the Scottsboro Power Board.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Harrison is survived by his daughter, Tracey Wade; grandchildren, Breanna Wade, Eric Wade and Erica Wade and great grandchildren, Addalee Bush, Brix Bush, Creed Bush, Zelda Reed, Richard Reed and Angelia Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
