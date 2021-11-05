Palmetto, Georgia
Harry Dean Roberts, 79 of Palmetto, Georgia (formerly of Pisgah) passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robbie Furgerson officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made in honor of Harry to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Contact number is 718-987-1931.
He is survived by his wife, April Roberts of Palmetto, Georgia; daughters, Angie Roberts-Dobbins (Greg) of Radford, Virginia and Amy Allen (Jeff) of Rifle, Colorado; grandchildren, Zora Mae Allen, Noa Rhiann Dobbins and Camrynn Paige Dobbins; brothers, Jackie Roberts of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee and Larry Roberts and John Roberts both of Pisgah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Verlin and Fannie Jane Roberts; brothers, Tommy Roberts, Jim Roberts and Leroy Roberts and sisters, Mildred Roberts Starkey and Nancy Roberts Gant.