Robert Green Sr. age 79, of Woodville passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Green was born Nov. 8, 1943 in Marshall County. He married Mary Sue Sims Green March 29, 1965 and was happily married for 58 years. He owned and operated his own construction company for 41 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Susie) Green; daughters, Barbara (Timmy) Akins, and Stephanie (Tim) Miller; 11 grandchildren, Missy (Lee) Wheeler, Robert Glenn (Ashley) Green, Zach (Hannah) McGaha, Allison (Chase) McAbee, Chelsea Cline, Josh Akins, Jennifer (Jon) Belew, Michael (Brittney) Miller, Jace Miller, Carlie (Cody) Hill, and Dakota (Trey) Warhurst; three sisters and five brothers; 21 great grandkids, Harper, Piper, Brier Stanley, Summer Wheeler, Julianne, Coy Green, Kaison, Kaleb Quinn, Walker McGaha, Addi May, Carter McAbee, Anni Cornelius, Abby Akins, Tyler, Trey Belew, Oaklynn, Benson Miller, Ada, Emmy Hill, Lincoln, Lilah Warhurst.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bernice Green; sisters, Joyce Doughette and Betty Daniels; brothers, Jim, Donald and Danny Green; Beloved Son, Robert Green Jr.
A special Thank You to SCNB Hospice and our nurse Amy Bailey Shubert for the love, care and compassion provided to our Family during our time of need.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Trading Post Cowboy Church with Bro. Phillip Gilliand officiating. A burial will follow in Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Trading Post Cowboy Church on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 beginning at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.