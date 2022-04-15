John Joseph “Joe” Abercrombie Jr., 76 of Scottsboro, passed away at his residence Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Abercrombie (Samantha); grandchildren, Bryson and Addyson Abercrombie; sister, Anne Wilson; niece, Ellie Whitesell (Bill) and nephews, Joe Wilson and Ward Wilson (Mary Beth).
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juanita Lawson Abercrombie and brother-in-law, Edward Wilson.
Joe was born on Aug. 30, 1945 in Birmingham. He was a longtime resident of Scottsboro and owner of Abercrombie Tire Center for over 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years and attended Sewanee: The University of South, on a football scholarship.
He later transferred to the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, where he played baseball and subsequently earned his bachelor’s degree.
He was extremely active in youth sports and coached his son in rec-league baseball for several years. He was an avid reader, a collector of antiques and a patron of the arts.
As the owner of his tire store, Joe was known for his generosity to customers and strangers, especially the elderly. His compassion also extended to unwanted dogs, which he never seemed to be able to turn away.
His greatest love was, of course, for his son, daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
His grandson summed it up best with a quote he learned in school, “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.” And his granddaughter added, “You Are My Sunshine,” from the many times Joe serenaded her with that song.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 15, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.