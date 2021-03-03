Brenda Kay Phillips, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Goose Pond Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughters, Misty Trivett and Jenny Phillips; sons, Adam (Jeannie) Phillips and Chris (Kim) Phillips; grandchildren, Tyler Evett, Dustin Evett, Drake Phillips, Sawyer Phillips, Sherri Phillips and Brittany (Andrew) Baker; great grandchildren, Dalton Wheeler, Connor Phillips, Gage Gross, Alaia Johnston and Grayson Wolfe; brothers, Lonnie Arnold, Terry (Doris) Arnold and John Mason Arnold; sisters, Linda (Dean) Johnson and Edna Smith and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Phillips; great granddaughter, Gracelynn; parents, Horton Arnold and Myrtle Wilmon; brothers, Roy Arnold, Doyle Arnold and Alvin Burns; sisters, Minnie Prince, Edna Thomas, Glenda Arnold, Shelia Arnold and twin sister, Fay Arnold; several half-brothers and sisters and son-in-law, Bruce Evett.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.